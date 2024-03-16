Engineering industry | Pekka Vauramo has had an exceptionally long and successful career as a leader – it required an important insight

Metso's CEO Pekka Vauramo turns 67 in May. No CEO of a large listed company in Finland has stayed at work nearly as long. HS tried to find out what is the secret of a long and successful career.
Pekka Vauramo flips open his iPad and digs out Metso's impressive reading series.
“I'm a pretty dedicated iPad user. At this point, the laptop would have just started whirring.”
Vauramo turns 67 in May. It is an extraordinary age for the CEO of a large listed company. The working careers of even top managers are gradually getting longer, but still very few CEOs continue to live beyond the age of 60.
