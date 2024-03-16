Engineering industry | Pekka Vauramo has had an exceptionally long and successful career as a leader – it required an important insight

Metso's CEO Pekka Vauramo pulled through the demanding merger of Metso and Outotec at an age when almost all CEOs are celebrating their retirement days. “I have other goals in life than retirement.”

Metso's CEO Pekka Vauramo turns 67 in May. No CEO of a large listed company in Finland has stayed at work nearly as long. HS tried to find out what is the secret of a long and successful career.

Pekka Vauramo flips open his iPad and digs out Metso's impressive reading series.

“I'm a pretty dedicated iPad user. At this point, the laptop would have just started whirring.”

Vauramo turns 67 in May. It is an extraordinary age for the CEO of a large listed company. The working careers of even top managers are gradually getting longer, but still very few CEOs continue to live beyond the age of 60.