05/24/2023 – 8:50 am

Faced with a barrage of insults and threats on Twitter, scientists are leaving the social network, where climate denialism has risen since Elon Musk bought the platform.

Peter Gleick, a climate and water expert with nearly 100,000 followers on Twitter, announced on May 21 that he would no longer post messages on the famous network, accusing it of racism and sexism.

The researcher states that he is used to “aggressive, personal and ‘ad hominem’ attacks, which range from direct physical threats”. But in recent months, he told AFP, “since the arrival of the new owner and the changes in Twitter, the number and intensity of attacks has skyrocketed.”

Since acquiring Twitter six months ago, business tycoon Elon Musk has eased moderation of problematic content and allowed previously banned people like Donald Trump to return to the platform.

Robert Rohde of the Berkeley Earth association also analyzed the activity of hundreds of weather expert accounts before and after Twitter’s change of ownership.

For him, these tweets no longer have the same reach: the average of “likes” (to mark approval) fell 38%, and they were retweeted 40% less.

– Disinformation –

Twitter has not directly commented on changes it has made to its algorithms, which drive the network’s traffic and visibility. Contacted by email, the company’s communications department responded with an automated message that included a “poop” emoji.

In a tweet in January, Musk explained his motivation for the changes: “People on the right should see more ‘left’ things and people on the left should see more ‘right’ things. But you can block if you want to continue in an echo room.”

In another analysis, renowned climatologist Katharine Hayhoe analyzed reactions to the same tweet that she deliberately posted twice, before and after Musk acquired Twitter.

Responses from ‘trolls’ or ‘bots’ – automated accounts that often spread disinformation – increased 15 to 30 times compared to previous years, according to the scientist.

– “Professional Trolls” –

Andrew Dessler, a professor of atmospheric science at Texas A&M University, decided to move most of his weather communication to another platform, Substack.

“Twitter weather communications are less useful (now) because I see my tweets generate less engagement,” he claims.

Other experts decided to simply abandon Twitter.

Katharine Hayhoe calculates that of the 3,000 climate scientists she had registered, 100 disappeared after the company was bought.

Glaciologist Ruth Mottram had more than 10,000 followers on Twitter, but in February she decided to join a forum for scientists on Mastodon, a decentralized social network created in 2016. According to her, there is a “much more peaceful” environment.

Michael Mann, a renowned climatologist at the University of Pennsylvania who is also a victim of online attacks, considers that the rise of misinformation is “organized and orchestrated” by opponents of climate policies.

“Professional trolls manipulate the Internet environment through strategic postings that create conflict and division,” he told AFP.























