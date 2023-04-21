It is too early to talk about the formation of a cauldron for the Ukrainian army in Artemovsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut). This was stated by the founder of PMC “Wagner” Yevgeny Prigozhin.

“… as before, they (Ukrainian servicemen. – Ed.) are in the so-called operational encirclement, when the roads are shot through. But there is no boiler. Therefore, heavy battles are going on, ”Prigozhin’s press service quoted him as saying in the Telegram channel.

Thus, he commented on the statement of the adviser to the acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Jan Gagin that Russian forces took the APU grouping in Artemovsk into the cauldron. On April 21, he reported that employees of the Wagner PMC had come to the Artemovsk-Chasov Yar road. The supply of Ukrainian militants went along this route.

At the same time, earlier in the day, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, an official representative of the Russian Defense Ministry, said that battles were taking place between assault detachments in the western part of Artemovsk.

On April 21, Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Anna Malyar acknowledged the fact that Russian troops fighting in Artemivsk continue to advance and advance through the city.

Russia continues to conduct a special operation to protect the Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The decision to start it was made by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022 against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to the shelling of Ukrainian troops.