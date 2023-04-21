When we get to find out more about Mortal Kombat 12? According to Windows Central reporter and industry insider Jez Corden, we’ll have to wait until next monthi.e. May 2023. The information was shared via Twitter.

It all started with a tweet from Maximilian Dood, starting a Mortal Kombat 9 live feed. Dood wrote, “Good god, Mortal Kombat 9 is bloody fun. Now I hope Mortal Kombat 12 requires the same speed as MK9.” Corden then retorted with the following words: “I think you’ll find out next month.”

This is clearly a suggestion aimed at an event or even just a trailer of Mortal Kombat 12. Of course Corden it’s not an official source and it’s possible you’re wrong, so take the information with a grain of salt.

Ed Boonco-creator of Mortal Kombat and Injustice – had signaled that “probably” there would be a presentation of his next game within the first six months of the year, so it would not be at all strange to see something dedicated to Mortal Kombat 12 in May 2023.

For now, however, we can only wait and hope that Corden is right. We also know that the next Mortal Kombat movie will start filming in June, the producer confirms.