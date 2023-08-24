Since the Russian-Ukrainian war escalated, various characters with senior government officials, opponents, critics, businessmen and Russian oligarchs They have died under strange circumstances, which has been a mystery in that European country.

The first mysterious case occurred even before the war intensified in 2021, with the poisoning of Putin’s opponent Alexei Navalni, who was close to death by ingesting a lethal substance on a flight from Omsk to Moscow.

Navalni is currently in prison for allegedly “supporting extremism”, however, He was lucky and has denounced on multiple occasions that the Kremlin has tried to assassinate him.

The list of strange cases

Likewise, an alleged “black list” of opponents and critics of the government has been created, which was headed by Alexander Litvinenko who, in 2016, died with after having ingested a green tea that was accompanied with polonium-210which is a powerful reagent.

Litvinenko was a former KGB agent and Russian spy who, according to British investigations, was killed on Putin’s orders.

On the other hand, Sergei Skripal who, according to the British press, gave information to UK intelligence. The man suffered an assassination attempt and even his daughter was also attacked in England. The two survived the attacks and the substance in their bodies was investigated. This time, it was Novichok, which is a nerve agent, which according to the BBC is one of the deadliest substances in existence. Skirpal is in jail and was tried for treason.

On the other hand, the millionaire Dan Rapoportwho was the owner of a renowned nightclub in the Russian capital and was in exile in the United States for having strongly criticized the Putin government died after falling from his apartment in Washington.

At the time, the US authorities considered that he had died by suicide, however, his wife has stated on multiple occasions that he had made no attempt on his own lifebut there were other reasons for him having been one of the “enemies of the Kremlin”.

Among the latest strange cases, about the deaths of people critical of Putin, is the death of the vice president of the Russian bank ‘Loko-Bank’, Kristina Baikova, who fell from an eleventh-story window. Despite the fact that the emergency services quickly went to the scene, the woman died due to the severity of her injuries.

Similarly, Yevgeny Prigozhin, who was the head of the mercenaries of the so-called ‘Wagner Group’, private company that fought alongside the Russian army in the Ukrainian war, He died last Wednesday, after the plane in which he was transported to northwestern Russia with nine other people, crashed.

So far, the Telegram channel ‘Gray Zone’, linked to Wagnerreported that the plane had been shot down by the Russian armyHowever, they did not provide evidence for this claim.

The day after the Wagner rebellion in Russia

LUZ ANGELA DOMINGUEZ CORAL

DIGITAL SCOPE WRITING

TIME

