We open the Press Review with the reports from the Russian media regarding the unknowns about Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Russian mercenary group Wagner, who yesterday was on the passenger list of a plane that crashed near Moscow. In the aircraft, where according to the Russian regulator the paramilitary leader was traveling, there would be no survivors. But there has still been no confirmation from the Kremlin that he did indeed die in the accident, the causes of which are yet to be determined.