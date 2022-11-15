The leader of Pridnestrovie Krasnoselsky accused the Moldovan authorities of economic pressure

The leader of the unrecognized Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic (PMR), Vadim Krasnoselsky, accused the Moldovan authorities of economic pressure. He stated this during a meeting with the British Ambassador to Moldova Stephen Fisher, writes press service of the president of the PMR.

“Moldova is trying to create economic and energy problems for Transnistria. In my opinion, this is also thoughtless and will not end well. I would very much like to see reasonable and pragmatic negotiators who do not engage in political demagogy, but are able to make decisions that are beneficial to the parties, ”Krasnoselsky said.

According to him, Pridnestrovie maintains a neutral position “on the external factor”, and the goal of the PMR is peace, which can only be achieved through negotiations. In turn, Fisher supported Krasnoselsky’s position, stating that the protracted conflict between the parties could only be resolved through dialogue.

Earlier, the leadership of the PMR asked Moscow for help due to the reduction in gas supplies from Moldova. According to Vitaly Ignatiev, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the unrecognized republic, Pridnestrovie offered a number of ways to solve problems with fuel.