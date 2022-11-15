The Colombian Nairo Quintana He continues to ‘pluck daisies’ and while he defines his future, he has put together a whole show for next weekend in Antioquia.

The professional outlook for him is not very clear, or at least he has not spoken on the subject.

After the Court of Arbitration for Sport (TAS) dismiss the appeal he made after being disqualified from the Tour de France Due to the results of two tests for the substance tramadol, the boyacense is dedicated to his events.

its great background

“In two weeks all Colombians will be living the Great Nairo Fundthe place will be a city and region loved by all”, he says on his social networks.

And he adds: “This fund is an experience where anyone who is fond of cycling can live it, the bicycle does not make a difference, but the strength, the mind and the heart do, the same thing that our Antioquian muleteers needed to grow and unite this beautiful region. See you in Medellin this November 18, 19 and 20 to live the experience”.

At the moment, they are waiting for them to communicate their future, something that is very quiet and that has not been pointed out.

He analyzes proposals and time is running out, since the big groups have almost defined their teams for next season.

Quintana assured that he will continue pedaling, he guaranteed his fans that he will continue rolling on the roads of the world in search of more victories, but the reality is that he does not have a team.

The decision of the CAS and the disqualification of his sixth place in the Tour de France by the International Cycling Union (UCI), after his two samples with tramadol, the doors have been closed to him in some teams that hoped to have him, since he is a current runner and can win stages and general classifications in short competitions.

On some occasion it was said that the Astana, the Ag2R and the Cofidis They were interested in him, but shortly after the first two denied it and the French cast has already closed its squad for 2023.

