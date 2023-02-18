Home page World

From: Marcus Gable

Split

The Hollywood film Titanic returns to cinemas after 25 years. On this occasion, previously unpublished images of the wreck are brought to the surface from the depths.

Munich – The fate of the Titanic is well known. More than 110 years ago, what was then the largest ship in the world collided with an iceberg on its maiden voyage in the North Atlantic and sank within a few hours. The steamer was then swallowed up by the face of the earth for decades, but never lost the focus of the world public. Rather, he was the subject of various myths.

Probably no shipping accident moved and moves mankind more than that of April 14, 1912, which cost more than 1500 lives. A good 25 years ago, the blockbuster of the same name by James Cameron, which embellished the story in Hollywood style with stars like Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio, also contributed to this. At that time, the discovery of the wreck was only a decade ago.

The remains of what was once the largest ship in the world: these photos come from the sunken Titanic. © Screenshot YouTube/WHOI

Titanic is back in cinemas: new footage shows wreckage on the bottom of the North Atlantic

Since then, pictures of the sunken Titanic have been brought to the surface from time to time. Now further recordings from the depths of the ocean have been published, which provide information about the whereabouts of the colossus. A new video shows previously unavailable footage from 1986. Seen is the 80 minute clip on the YouToube channel of the US American research institute Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI), which, together with the French marine research institute Ifremer, can take up the cause of the discovery.

In a total of eleven dives almost 37 years ago, a manned submersible and a small remote-controlled ship, which can also maneuver through narrow spaces, were lowered to the wreck, which died about 3800 meters below the water surface, in order to be able to show the public what is actually left from the 269 meter long former dream of the seas. Grainy black and white images include the bow and some railings on one of the decks.

Shots from the 1980s: These pictures were taken more than 30 years ago. © Screenshot YouTube/WHOI

Experts dive thousands of meters down to the Titanic: “Huge wall of riveted steel”

Oceanographer Robert Ballard, who took part in the expedition to the depths, speaks out loud sky of seeing a “huge wall of riveted steel rising 100+ meters above us.” He looked up at the wreck: “There was nothing small about it.”

There were no more human remains to be seen – neither flesh nor bones. Yes, shoes – those of a mother and a baby. Very likely two of the countless victims. For the WHOI crew itself, the undertaking was anything but harmless. The submarine, manned by three men, had to surface when the batteries took on water.

Titanic rediscovered: In 1985, after more than 70 years of searching, researchers came across the sunken ship. © Screenshot YouTube/WHOI

Looking back at the Titanic wreck: “As if people were looking back at us”

On the way back to the surface, Ballard at least felt like he was being watched when he looked at the ship’s portholes: “It was as if people were looking back at us. That was pretty spooky.”

WHOI engineer Andy Bowen called another challenge, emphasizing the “remoteness of the place”. In addition, “the water is almost frozen”.

The new images were released in honor of Cameron’s 11 Oscar-winning film, which is returning to theaters in its 25th year. “The human stories embodied by the great ship are still relevant,” explained the director, who just rang the tills with the blockbuster Avatar 2, of the comeback: “By publishing this material, the WHOI contributes to it to tell an important part of a story that brings generations together and encompasses the globe.” (mg)