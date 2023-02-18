After the dismissal of Alessia MontalbanMacarena confronted Mike for having induced Francesca to make such a decision in “Al fondo hay sitio”.

Macarena and Mike’s love story could have come to an end in “At the bottom there is room”! In chapter 159 of the América TV series, after the unexpected dismissal of Alessia Montalbán, who unleashed her fury on Jimmy in Diego’s restaurant, the “Gringo Atrasador” was forced to make a report that ended the career of the young cook. Thus, “Maca” had no choice but to face her outgoing when he went to look for her at the art gallery. How was her discussion and what will happen to their relationship?

What happened between Mike and Macarena in “Al fondo hay sitio”?

As Al Fondo Hay Sitio fans remember, things turned a bit upside down in Las Nuevas Lomas when Mike made his unexpected return as Macarena’s new love interest. Thus, he quickly earned the affection and charm of the family and also accumulated certain enemies such as Joel, Hiro and even Diego himself.

Upon reuniting with Francesca Maldini, the ‘Delaying Gringo’ knew how to play his chips and quickly became the new manager of his restaurant. Thus, to the bad luck of Alessia, who starred in a scandalous episode with Jimmy, the first big change that Mike made to her was to fire her for having mistreated the young Gonzales while he was working as a waiter.

Rejecting their calls, Mike was forced to find ‘Maca’ at his gallery, where they got into a heated argument. She asked him to talk to Francesca to reconsider her decision, but he remained firm and confessed that he agreed with what the ‘Noni’ had done.

Macarena and Mike had a heated argument over Alessia’s firing. Photo: Composition LR/GLR/Shots from “AFHS”

“You are a sobón”, recriminated Miss Montalbán. And it all ended with her asking Mike to get out of her for destroying her niece’s career, something he won’t easily forget and creating a situation where Joel could come back for her.

What time do the episodes of “Al fondo hay sitio 10” come out?