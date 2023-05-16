





We open the press review commenting on an interview with Carlos Dada, the director of the salvadoran newspaper ‘El Faro’, to the newspaper ‘El País’, in which he evaluates the complex situation that the local newspaper that is most critical of the Government of Nayib is going through Bukele. Dada denounces that the journalists from ‘El Faro’ have been victims of “espionage, defamatory propaganda, harassment by the Treasury or accusations of all kinds of crimes” promoted by the “persecution of the Executive” to “silence” them.