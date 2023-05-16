Tuesday, May 16, 2023, 12:41 p.m.



Updated 3:47 p.m.

The wind caused a tree branch to fall this Tuesday morning in Murcia, on Gutiérrez Mellado street. Part of the branch is located on the fence of the patio of the Jesús María school. The Local Police cordoned off the surroundings to avoid incidents, while various employees of the Murcia City Council are working in the area.

Despite the fact that the sky is sunny and it is not expected to rain all day, the wind gusts exceed 45 kilometers per hour.

The technicians have considered that by removing the branch that has fallen due to the wind, the tree has been completely unbalanced and, due to the inclination and the risk of falling, it has been decided to remove it. After the summer when the temperatures drop, we will proceed to plant, probably a bahunia