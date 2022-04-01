We open Press Review with a chronicle published in the ‘London Review of Books’ about “Westerns” who go to the border between Poland and Ukraine to “help” without providing useful resources, something that the text describes as “war tourism” . We comment on the interview on ‘BFM TV’ with the mayor of Melitopol after being released from captivity in Russian hands. We close with a comment on the issues that mark the political campaign in France, one week before the first presidential round.

