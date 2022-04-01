The Arab Bureau of Education for the Gulf States announced that three Emirati schools won the School Excellence Awards in the gold, silver and bronze categories, as part of the first cycle of the award, which witnessed the participation of the Bureau’s member states, namely the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the Sultanate of Oman, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the State of Kuwait, the State of Qatar and the Republic of Yemen.

Wasit School for Secondary Education for Girls won the gold category award, the International Scientific Creativity School – Secondary School won the silver category award, and Sheikha Bint Saeed School for Secondary Education won the bronze category award.

The announcement of the winning schools came during a ceremony organized by the Arab Education Office in the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Jeddah, under the patronage of His Excellency Dr. Hamad bin Muhammad Al Al-Sheikh, Saudi Minister of Education, and in the presence of members of the Executive Council, and undersecretaries of the ministries of education in the member states.

The award is allocated to schools in the public and private sectors, where the outstanding school is evaluated according to three main criteria: planning and management of main tasks, management of the administrative, academic and technical staff, in addition to the supporting application file, while under these criteria and the application file a number of sub-criteria consisting of excellence requirements and results.

The Director-General of the Arab Bureau of Education for the Gulf States, Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Muhammad Al-Asimi, congratulated the winning schools for their creative performance and excellence, which made them educational models to be emulated, praising their efforts in designing the best teaching models and the pioneering educational projects that enabled them to win awards, praising their Distinguished models and works.

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education for Performance Improvement and a member of the Executive Council of the Education Bureau for the Gulf States, Engineer Abdul Rahman Muhammad Al Hammadi, congratulated the award-winning schools of the country, and said that this achievement reflects the level of leadership of the education system in the country, and achieves the integration of institutional and individual efforts to improve the outcomes of the educational process. To achieve national trends in the education sector.

He explained that the award encourages and supports the dissemination of concepts of school excellence among member states, and promotes distinguished educational and administrative practices that contribute to improving school performance and motivating public and private schools to provide the necessary tools that help improve their performance.

Al Hammadi praised the efforts of the Arab Education Office for the Gulf States in promoting the educational system of the Gulf States, consolidating a culture of school excellence and creativity in educational institutions, and improving administrative and educational performance to build knowledge-based societies to achieve national achievements.



