





08:20

We open Press Review with the headlines left by Vladimir Putin's electoral victory in Russia. We analyze what the media most sympathetic to the Kremlin say, highlighting a record participation and a result of unprecedented support, with more than 87% of the votes in favor of the president. For their part, Russian independent media highlight the lack of surprises in the elections. Another is the tone of the Western press, which reports that Putin “claimed” a victory in a “farce election.” The international press media from countries allied with Russia mainly highlight the congratulatory messages from the leaders of China or Venezuela.