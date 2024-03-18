WASHINGTON. Donald Trump is unable to find an insurance company to guarantee the $464 million bail set by the New York trial verdict for inflated assets. His lawyers communicated this – reports the CNN – to a New York appeals court, asking for a postponement of the deadlines, which expire at the end of the month. The former president's lawyers said they had contacted 30 subscribers to guarantee the bail, which is due by the end of March.

“The judgment amount, including interest, exceeds $464 million, and very few surety companies will consider bail approaching that magnitude,” Trump's lawyers wrote.

An insurance broker, Gary Giuletti, who testified on Trump's behalf during his civil fraud trial, signed an affidavit saying that securing bail for the full amount “is virtually impossible.” According to the tycoon's lawyers, potential bail bondsmen are looking for cash, not real estate.