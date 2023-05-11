We open the Press Review with a report by the independent Russian media ‘Meduza’ which maintains, citing Kremlin sources, that the government is losing its temper with the continuous outbursts of the leader of the Wagner paramilitary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin. He recently threatened the authorities with withdrawing from the front and made allusions to a “happy grandfather” who could become a “complete clown”. Some statements that many say were addressed to Vladimir Putin.

#Press #review #Kremlin #losing #patience #outbursts #leader #Wagner #group #Meduza