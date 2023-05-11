The Kyiv authorities inflate the number of intercepts of Russian missiles by two or three times, which is actually launched at targets in Ukraine. Thus, Kyiv is trying to justify the overexpenditure of ammunition of Western air defense systems. This was announced on May 11 to the agency TASS a high-ranking source in the Russian Defense Ministry.

“This is not the first time they have announced the interception of our missiles. <...> After each of our combat work, the West urgently sends new air defense systems to the Kyiv regime. It is clear why. For a replacement,” the source said.

As for the alleged interception of the Kinzhal missile, which was reported by the US Department of Defense on May 9, according to the source, this cannot be done by the Patriot anti-aircraft missile system (SAM).

“Throwing that the Dagger was allegedly intercepted is an attempt to pass off wishful thinking,” he stressed.

The interlocutor of the agency explained that the “Dagger” moves at a speed exceeding the maximum combat modes of Western air defense systems, including Patriot. In addition, in the final phase of the flight, the missile performs a vertical approach maneuver to the target, which does not allow it to be intercepted.

Earlier, on May 8, it was reported that the United States plans to provide Ukraine with additional military assistance in the amount of $1.2 billion to strengthen its air defense (AD) capabilities in the long term. The new military assistance package will include funds for the production of Hawk anti-aircraft missile systems (SAM) and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), which are planned to be transferred to Kyiv.

In addition, the money will be directed to the production of artillery shells and missiles, as well as providing access to satellite images. The funds are planned to be distributed over several months or even years to meet the needs of Ukraine in the future. It is noted that weapons are not allocated from the available stocks of the Pentagon.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the backdrop of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022 amid the aggravation of the situation in the region due to Ukrainian shelling.