We open Press Review in Gaza, where the situation for civilians threatens to worsen after Israel's latest announcement: the expansion of its offensive in Rafah, in the south of the Strip. Media from around the world highlight the possible consequences of attacking the border crossing, which houses more than a million Palestinians. Since the start of the war, the Israeli government has asked Gazans to evacuate to the south, but there is no longer any place south of Rafah in the Strip.