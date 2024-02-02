One of the most anticipated matches in the entire league is coming, and the first and third of the Premier League are going to meet at Arsenal's home on matchday 23. Both are coming from winning, but it is true that the Reds are much more comfortable and against an opponent, it must be said, much more complicated as well, and Liverpool conceded four goals against Chelsea, while Arsenal was only able to win by a difference of one against Nottingham Forest. Here are the squads that both teams will come out with:
The London team is having a second consecutive brilliant season, where they have only lost 4 games out of 22 and are the second team with the fewest goals scored in the entire Premier League with 21 goals conceded, one less than games played. The signings, the maturity of the young people and the quality of both the players and Arteta, the coach, are revealing a wonderful group that is sure to have a lot of war against their rival this game and even more so playing at home. Winning would mean getting within two points of the lead.
Arsenal's possible lineup
Goalie: Stripe
Defenses: White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko
Midfielders: Rice, Odegaard, Havertz
Forwards: Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Martinelli
The team coached, at least for the remainder of the season, by Jürgen Klopp is having one of the best seasons since the German arrived. Having lost only one game so far in the Premier League, they are in first place, 5 points behind second and third, which gives them room in case they fail again at some point, although due to the game they are playing, even without Salah being In the Africa Cup, it seems difficult to beat this team and take this title away from them.
Liverpool's possible lineup
Goalie: Alisson
Defenses: Bradley, Van Djik, Konaté, Joe Gómez
Midfielders: Mac Allister, Elliot, Szoboszlai
Forwards: Díaz, Darwin Núñez, Diogo Jota
