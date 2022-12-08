We are dedicating Revista de Prensa to reviewing what happened this Wednesday in Peru, when Pedro Castillo tried to dissolve Congress and ended up being dismissed and arrested by the police. We watch ‘The Wall Street Journal’, ‘El País’, ‘Clarín’ and ‘El Nacional’. These last two speak of an attempted “coup d’état”. The Peruvian headlines ‘El Comercio’ and ‘La República’ demand that the country’s new president reach a broad agreement with all political forces to overcome the permanent crisis.

