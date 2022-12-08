Brittney Griner is finally free. The American basketball player, detained for almost a year in Russia, has been placed in a prisoner exchange with arms dealer Viktor Bout. The confirmation came from US President Joe Biden who tweeted: “I spoke to Brittney. She’s safe, she’s on a plane, she’s going home.”

The arrest

On November 9, after nearly 9 months of detention in a Moscow prison, the American WNBA superstar was transferred to a detention center in a penal colony. Griner had been stopped at the Russian capital’s airport with a small amount of cannabis oil and sentenced last August to 4 years in prison.