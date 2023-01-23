We dedicate a Press Review to the implications of the Open AI company’s ChatGPT program: a debate that has made dozens of international headlines in recent weeks. We address the use of this Artificial Intelligence in the academic field with a text from the ‘New York Times’. We close with the revelation of ‘TIME’ about the damage to the mental health of workers subcontracted by Open AI to “educate the machine” and avoid “toxic” content in chat responses.

#Press #review #ChatGPT #revolution #debate #Artificial #Intelligence #international #press