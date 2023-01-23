(Adnkronos) – Michele Reni (San Raffaele oncologist), defining whether a drug has value and offers benefits is not easy. Better to start a discussion with experts who deal with it because the value of a drug must be contextualised. Mario Sala (patient), I hope they repent. Thanks to olaparib I have a good quality of life. Two pills instead of chemo I think there’s a big difference.

#Pancreatic #cancer #Aifa #revises #olaparib #appeal #oncologists #patients