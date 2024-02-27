





07:16 We open Press Review with a report from 'The New York Times' that reveals that the intelligence partnership between Ukraine and the United States was strengthened a decade ago, although these days it is becoming more essential than ever for the defense of Kiev's troops in his war against Russia. © France 24

We open Press Review with a report from 'The New York Times' that reveals that the intelligence partnership between Ukraine and the United States was strengthened a decade ago, although these days it is becoming more essential than ever for the defense of Kiev's troops in his war against Moscow. The CIA helped build 12 secret positions along the Russian-Ukrainian border over the past eight years, and Ukrainian intelligence officials helped Washington learn about alleged infiltration by Russian agents in the 2016 presidential election. Some emerging details to light for the first time in an extensive report.