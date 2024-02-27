She shines onto the stage as actress Eefje Paddenburg (1999), as the bored, drunk, manipulative rich man's daughter Julie. The glitter is partly due to the party dress she is wearing, which is trimmed with gold and silver sequins, allowing the character to move through the stainless steel decor like a kind of disco ball. It represents a kitchen, that stage scene – cold, clean, clinical. Upstairs, Julie's birthday party is going on, we hear the thumping of the bass and the occasional roar comes from the partying crowd. Like wild beasts. It turns the kitchen into a kind of bomb shelter, although the row of kitchen knives on the wall raises the question of whether it is really safe down here.

Theater Julie. ITA Ensemble. After: August Strindberg. Editing and direction: Rebecca Frecknall. With: Eefje Paddenburg, Minne Koole and Hannah Hoekstra. Seen: 25/2 in ITA, Amsterdam. Can still be seen there until 10/3. Info: ita.nl

Paddenburg also shines figuratively, because my goodness, what a magnetic stage presence she is. After her impressive debut in My dear favorite she also knows Julie to live up to her name as a mega talent again. Her Julie is spoiled, rude, capricious, self-centered, destructive, insufferable – but right from her first appearance, the character's chilling loneliness also shines through.

The direction is in the hands of the British 'rising star' Rebecca Frecknall (1986), who was already invited to guest direct by then artistic director of ITA Ivo van Hove in 2021, but had such a full agenda that it was only now that came. Frecknall is known for her interest in repertory theater and her talent for directing actors, which prompted her choice of August Strindberg's Lady Julie (1888) explains. The one-act play is for actors what a Paganini caprice is for a violinist: an excellent opportunity to showcase your virtuosity.

Also read

The review of 'My dear favorite'

Dangerous flirt

The play, succinctly summarized, is about a dangerous flirtation between the daughter of an earl (in Frecknall's case a wealthy magnate) and his servant (here a driver). So about the erotic tension that power differences can entail. Strindberg always gives the actors the opportunity to switch registers, because he plays off the status difference between social classes and that between genders. In this way, the balance of power can unexpectedly shift several times within one sophisticated dialogue.

Frecknall edited the piece thoroughly. In this way she has manipulated the entire biographical history of the characters. When 'her' Julie was still a child, her mother committed suicide, for example. Jan (Minne Koole) grew up without parents, in homes, got into drinking and would have ended up in the gutter if he had not been fished out by the very long-suffering housekeeper Christine (in a strong and moving interpretation by Hannah Hoekstra), who got him a job as a driver. Christine and Jan are now married and Christine, the caring person herself, longs for a child. All things that Frecknall invented – and yet her staging continues to feel like a genuine Strindberg.

Since #MeToo, we have learned to look at the erotic tension that power differences entail in a more nuanced way. Frecknall largely ignores the implications of these insights in her staging. If there is any abuse of power here, it is quite innocent, if only because Jan is more than happy to let himself be wrapped around Julie's finger. In any case, he is in no way able to cope with the overwhelming girl, which means that things never really become dangerous between the two, and the performance also lacks momentum in the long run. Frecknall also doesn't seem really interested in the class difference between the driver and the boss's daughter.

Love as salvation

So where is her focus? The way in which two young people, stuck in their lives, both raised with a lack of parental love, briefly, during one night, have the illusion of recognizing their salvation in each other. Their 'way out'. The choice for that focus is a less successful aspect of this adaptation.

In The end of the romance novel, a collection of essays from 1997, writer Vivian Gornick argues that the belief that romantic love can give meaning to human life is outdated. Stories in which that faith plays a central role are said to have become dated. Exactly that datedness is also palpable in this performance. Although Frecknall's clever adaptation gives the impression in almost everything that Strindberg's piece dates from the 21st century, that central wish to be saved by the other continues to feel like an anachronism.

The predictable disillusionment towards which the performance is heading, which is played out without irony, therefore also has a somewhat melodramatic effect. You would have Paddenburgs layered Julie wishing for a more mature ending. It does not alter the fact that Frecknall once again proves with this performance that she knows how to inspire actors to great performances.