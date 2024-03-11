





08:58 We open Press Magazine with an exclusive from 'Eldiario.es' in Spain. © France 24

We open Press Magazine with an exclusive from 'elDiario.es' in Spain. Taking advantage of the anniversary of the 11-M attacks in Madrid, when 10 bombs on four trains at rush hour killed 192 people and injured another 1,850, the media publishes that a secret report from the Police of the Basque Country, where the extinct terrorist group ETA, details how the government of then-president José María Aznar mobilized spies from the National Intelligence Center to link ETA with the attacks to gain advantage in the elections that would take place three days later. The document states that both the regional Police and the Government knew from midday that ETA was not behind the massacre.