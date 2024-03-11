A person is injured in a critical condition after the city bus in which he was traveling fell into a construction site in the municipality of Esplugues de Llobregat (Barcelona), from a height of about three meters. The vehicle was transporting 25 people, among whom there is another seriously injured, six less seriously injured and six slightly injured, as reported by the Medical Emergency System (SEMM). Firefighters have rescued all passengers after the accident.

The accident occurred shortly before two in the afternoon, when the bus on line 10 fell inside the works of a car park, which is being built on the city's Esplugues road, adjacent to the municipal area of ​​Cornellà de Llobregat. Firefighters have stabilized the bus and controlled a diesel leak that occurred due to the accident. None of the construction workers have been injured.

Shortly before the accident, the bus driver reported through the radio station that he was unwell. “He has been offered assistance and told to stop, and then sent a replacement,” explains the president of the Baixbus works council, Eduardo Migallón (CC OO). But when the command center tried to communicate with him again, he no longer responded. When looking at the location, they verified that the vehicle was stopped at the same point, and then the emergency systems were activated because it had suffered an accident, and had fallen several meters.

The bus after being removed from the work of Cornellà del Llobregat, this Monday in Barcelona. Massimiliano Minocri

“We understand that it is a fainting, an indisposition,” says Migallón, who rules out that it was a problem with the vehicle or the manipulation of the telephone, as has been speculated. The medical report must clarify what has happened to the driver, who according to his own colleagues, is “in shock” due to the accident. It is also likely that he will have to undergo hand surgery due to the injuries suffered. The man is stable within gravity.

Dozens of people recorded with their cell phones the moment in which two cranes removed the bus that had overturned on Avenida Sant Ildefons 1, after four in the afternoon. Xavier Rico, territorial head of the medical emergency service, explained to this newspaper that it has been relatively easy to evacuate the people from the vehicle. “The trajectory of the fall is strange because the direction of the road and the curve goes in the other direction,” Rico described. The owner of the home business located right in front of the scene of the incident assures that the bus was passing “as always until it suddenly overturned.”

The municipality's Urban Police have traveled to the area of ​​the accident, as well as the Mossos d'Esquadra. The first hypotheses suggest that the vehicle accidentally climbed onto the sidewalk of the avenue, and ended up rushing into the works. The Medical Emergency System (SEM) has transferred the critically injured and the seriously injured to the Moisès Broggi hospital, in Sant Joan Despí (Barcelona), and has moved 11 units to care for those affected. The firefighters, for their part, have mobilized five crews.

