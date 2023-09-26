We open Press Review with Cubans who decide to migrate to Russia to perform a very controversial service: enlist in the Moscow Army to participate in the war in Ukraine. According to a report by the media ‘POLITICO’, some decide to participate consciously and many others are deceived and victims of a human trafficking network. Once the contract to enlist in the Russian ranks is signed, deserting is synonymous with betrayal.

#Press #review #Pact #devil #Cubans #enlist #Russian #Army #POLITICO