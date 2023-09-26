A short nap during the day allows the brain to rest and restore energy levels, says Olesya Savelyeva, therapist at Meditsina JSC (academician Roitberg’s clinic). The doctor told Lenta.ru about the effect of daytime sleep on creativity and other abilities.

Lack of sleep often leads to poor concentration, memory, and learning ability. However, in her opinion, a short nap during the day can correct the situation. Savelyeva stated that it helps to better consolidate the memories received during the day, improves the assimilation of information and the ability to associative thinking, which promotes creativity.

60-90 minutes you need to sleep during the day to become more creative and cope with problems with less effort

A short nap during the day allows the brain to recover, Lenta.ru’s interlocutor continued. This in turn increases brain activity to generate new ideas.

Some studies suggest that short naps may activate the right hemisphere of the brain, which is responsible for intuition, visual thinking

“However, it is worth understanding that the effect of a short nap on creativity can be individual and depends on many factors, including genetics, lifestyle and others,” Savelyeva concluded.

