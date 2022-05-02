We open a Press Review with the words of the Russian Foreign Minister who denied that Moscow intends to end the war on May 9, Victory Day, some statements highlighted by the ‘Kyiv Post’. We continue with ‘Time’ and the chronicle of two weeks inside the presidential facilities in Ukraine, where Zelensky and his team live and work. We close with ‘Le Monde’, ‘El País’ and ‘elDiario.es’ and the cyber-espionage on the Minister of Defense and the President of the Government of Spain.

#Press #review #Zelensky #lead #Ukrainian #president #cover #Time