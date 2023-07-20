President of Cali confuses the name of the new DT in presentation: slip is viral

jamie de la pava start in shape as a new coach of the Deportivo Cali, after the departure of Jorge Luis Pinto. He assumes in the midst of the crisis of the Valle del Cauca team that he hopes to get ahead with the new coach.

But the beginning was not good. In the act of presenting the coach, there was an error by the president of the club himself, Luis Fernando Menawhich is the reason for ridicule on social networks.

Mena gave his speech and at the moment of announcing the coach De la Pava called him Cheché, mistaking him for Cheche Hernandezjust the DT who was as a candidate.

“We hand over the shirt to Professor Cheché,” said the leader.

The video didn’t take long to go viral. The fans joke that everything goes wrong these days in the Valle del Cauca team.

The ‘blooper’ of the day occurred in the presentation of Jaime De La Pava as the new technical director of Deportivo Cali. The president of the sugar box, Luis Fernando Mena, confused him with ‘Cheché’ Hernández.🤪🙉🙈 pic.twitter.com/jsiymL85Qe – Sports The Herald (@DeportesEH) July 19, 2023

