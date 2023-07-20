No, it’s not your phone, it’s not your WiFi either. Surely you have already been trying to send that file, voice message or even a simple text for a while and the sent checkbox does not appear. You looked at the top of your application and noticed that WhatsApp it is “connecting…” You turned off the WiFi receiver and tried to continue sending via data and… neither. And then you opened your browser to find out that yes, WhatsApp is what is failing.

According to the Downdetector report, the peak of the problem occurred around 2pm Central Mexico time. There are also a large number of failures in Monterrey, Guadalajara, the State of Mexico and Veracruz, mainly, but they are not the only regions in which users of the courier service Goal they are frustrated.

At the moment the problems continue to send and receive messages even from the desktop version of the application. And what do you think? It is not something that only affects the national territory. For its part, the official account of WhatsApp in Twitter posted that they are already working to resolve the connectivity issue as quickly as possible and will provide updates as soon as they are available.

Meanwhile. I guess we’ll have to use iMessage, Telegram either LINE. We will inform you of any changes in the situation.

We’re working quickly to resolve connectivity issues with WhatsApp and we’ll update you here as soon as possible. — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) July 19, 2023

UPDATE:

Through Twitter, WhatsApp announced that the service has been restored.

Editor’s note: And one mentioning it to the internet provider. The good thing is that these problems are solved quickly.