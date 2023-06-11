The President of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, will come to Brazil on the 26th for a bilateral meeting with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) to address, among other issues, the weakened economy of the neighboring country. This will be the third visit of the Argentine president.

In the last bilateral visit, in May, Fernández asked Lula for help in finding a solution for the country’s economy, in which the Brazilian president said he would make “all sacrifices”. Shortly after, the Argentine participated in the summit of countries in South America.

Among the possibilities for help suggested by Brazil was a meeting between Finance Minister Fernando Haddad and US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to intervene in negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Argentina’s economy has been deteriorating more and more in recent years, and reached a 104.3% year-on-year inflation rate in March. Due to the country’s financial situation, Fernández announced that he will not run for re-election in this year’s presidential race.