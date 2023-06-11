Italian Prime Minister Giorga Meloni said on Friday that she, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and European Union Commission President Ursula von der Leyen would offer help during a Sunday visit to Tunisia, which is facing a public finance crisis.

“The solution will not be at the expense of Tunisia… We cannot play the role that some reveal and others hide, we cannot be guards for their countries,” Said said during his visit to the coastal city of Sfax, the main departure point for migrants seeking to reach Italy by boat.

On Friday, Fitch Ratings cut Tunisia’s debt rating deeper into the “negative” range, which sheds light on the possibility of defaults on loans, which leads to a collapse of state finances that could cause widespread difficulties.

European countries fear that this will lead to a significant increase in the wave of migration across the Mediterranean this year, especially from Tunisia.

However, the rescue package from the International Monetary Fund stalled for several months as Saied refused the economic reforms needed to unlock the loans. Donor countries are urging him to change course, and Italy has urged the International Monetary Fund to complete the loan.

Perilous Mediterranean crossings increased after Saied announced a crackdown on sub-Saharan migrants in February, using language the African Union denounced as racist.