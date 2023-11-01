In a post on X, in addition to a press releaseGabriel Boric indicated that due to the “unacceptable violations of International Humanitarian Law that Israel has incurred in the Gaza Strip, “The Government of Chile has decided to call the Chilean ambassador to Israel, Jorge Carvajal, to Santiago for consultations.”

He also strongly condemned Israel’s actions and indicated that he “notes with great concern that such military operations – which at this point in their development entail collective punishment to the Palestinian civilian population in Gaza – do not respect fundamental norms of International Law.

Furthermore, the President of Chile reiterated his call for an immediate end to hostilities, “which will allow the deployment of a humanitarian support operation to help the hundreds of thousands of internally displaced people and civilian victims.”

Given the unacceptable violations of International Humanitarian Law that Israel has incurred in the Gaza Strip, as the Government of Chile we have resolved to call the Chilean ambassador to Israel, Jorge Carvajal, to Santiago for consultations. Chile strongly condemns and observes… — Gabriel Boric Font (@GabrielBoric) October 31, 2023

Previously, Boric had accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of being “openly violating international law.”

“420 children are being injured or killed daily in Gaza by the State of Israel led by Netanyahu. They are not ‘collateral damage’ of the war against Hamas, but rather its main victims, along with innocent civilians, mainly women. Fountain? The director of UNICEF,” the president published.

He added that humanitarian support has been sent to Palestine from Chile, supporting the actions that the UN is promoting to achieve a ceasefire. “We will continue to look for ways to collaborate to stop this massacre. And in case anyone doubts it, we do all this without hesitation in condemning the attacks and kidnappings perpetrated by Hamas.“, wrote.

