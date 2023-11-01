Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/31/2023 – 21:33

The Superior Electoral Court (TSE) condemned former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) again to ineligibility this Tuesday, 31. The score was 5 to 2. The ministers also imposed a fine worth R$425,000.

This time, General Walter Braga Netto, vice-president, who was spared in the first trials at the TSE, was also declared ineligible by 4 votes to 3.

The ministers judged three actions that attributed to the former president and the general abuse of political power, abuse of economic power and prohibited conduct in the celebrations of September 7, 2022. The majority considered that Bolsonaro and his vice used the official ceremonies to carry out campaign and tried to instrumentalize the Armed Forces to boost his re-election campaign.

This is the third wave of cases against Bolsonaro judged at the Superior Electoral Court. The former president has already been convicted and declared ineligible for attacking electronic voting machines and the electoral system. Bolsonaro was acquitted in a second block of actions, on charges of using his position to campaign in the 2022 election. He is still the target of nine other lawsuits.

The new conviction will not concretely affect the former president’s political destiny. The penalties, in this case, do not add up. The former president’s political rights are suspended for a period of eight years. The deadline starts counting from the last election.

What do the actions say?

The actions related to September 7th were filed by the PDT and senator Soraya Thronicke (Podemos-MS). Bolsonaro was accused of using official ceremonies marking the bicentenary of Independence, in Brasília and Rio de Janeiro, as an electoral platform.

In the morning, the former president gave an interview to TV Brasil at the Palácio da Alvorada and then followed the civic-military parade at the Esplanada dos Ministérios. He then participated in a rally in an electric trio funded by the Movimento Brasil Verde, just a few meters from the official event. Bolsonaro walked from the ceremony to the rally.

In the afternoon, he traveled to Rio on a Brazilian Air Force (FAB) plane, followed by a motorbike to the Copacabana Fort, where he watched parachutists jump, gun salute and plane maneuvers. The former president then walked to an electric trio, paid for by pastor Silas Malafaia, and spoke on a platform on the waterfront.

How each minister voted

In favor of Bolsonaro’s ineligibility

The vote began with the vote of Minister Benedito Gonçalves, inspector of the Electoral Court, who is the rapporteur of the processes. He defended Bolsonaro’s conviction to ineligibility, for a period of eight years, for using the bicentenary of Independence to promote his candidacy for re-election.

“The objective did not need to be explicitly announced, as it was communicated through powerful symbols: patriotism, ostentatious demonstration of military power, defense of freedom”, stated Benedito Gonçalves.

The minister also voted to condemn General Walter Braga Netto. The magistrate argued that, due to the position he held in the government, as Minister of Defense, the general was aware of the preparations for September 7th. In the case of Braga Netto, the rapporteur’s proposed punishment was lighter: a fine of R$ 212 thousand, without ineligibility.

Benedito Gonçalves listed a series of behaviors that, in his assessment, show that Bolsonaro tried to exploit civic celebrations in the campaign. He argued, for example, that the former president called on voters and supporters to take to the streets on that date and that he organized rallies just a few meters from official events.

“The militants called for the celebration had the ultimate mission of showing the strength of the candidacy of those being investigated, in a fight between good and evil”, continued the rapporteur. “There was, unequivocally, a sequence between official and electoral acts.”

He also recalled that businessman Luciano Hang, owner of the Havan chain of stores, accompanied Bolsonaro in the tribune of honor of the civic-military parade on the Esplanada dos Ministérios and later at the rally. The businessman did not hold a public position and was one of the former president’s main campaigners.

Another point highlighted in the vote is that the government authorized a delegation of tractors from the Green Brazil Movement, which paid for Bolsonarista campaign events, to participate in the parade in Brasília.

The minister also highlighted that the September 7th celebrations in Rio, traditionally organized on Avenida Presidente Vargas, in the city center, were moved to the Copacabana waterfront, a stronghold of Bolsonarist demonstrations.

“It is a well-known fact that the Copacabana waterfront has become, since the 2018 elections, a place for supporters of the first person to be investigated to gather. Combining this factor with the militarized patriotism that the candidate has encouraged since then, there is no denying the symbolic relevance of taking the military parade to a meeting point for his activism. The change, therefore, was fraught with meaning,” he argued.

In favor of the ineligibility of Bolsonaro and Braga Netto

Minister Floriano de Azevedo Marques argued that there was a “purposeful confusion” between official and campaign events. Marques, however, voted to extend the ineligibility to Braga Netto.

“In the pictorial attempt to demarcate the separation, with the burlesque removal of the presidential sash, far from demarcating the separation, it only illustrates that the candidate knew about the entangled context of the two moments and the attempt to force a dividing line that, in practice, never existed”, he argued. “The rallies were nothing occasional, they were cunningly called and arranged to make use of public events.”

Minister André Ramos Tavares, who opened the third day of the trial, also voted to convict the former president and his vice president. He argued that the official ceremonies served as a “bait” for campaign events and that, in addition to Bolsonaro, Braga Netto also participated in the rallies and benefited from them.

“There was a coordinated action over time that cannot be ignored. From its conception, by calling on the population through social networks and other communication channels, the commemorative date was aimed at benefiting the electoral campaign,” he said.

Minister Cármen Lúcia stated that there was an appropriation of Independence Day symbols. She also highlighted that the events were planned in advance and that Bolsonaro, in July 2022, at PL and Republican electoral conventions, asked his supporters to participate in the September 7th celebrations.

The minister also said that, in her assessment, Braga Netto’s participation was not secondary. “Re-candidacy imposes difficulties, but they have to be overcome with strict compliance with the legislation. The Republic imposes respect, demands austerity, imposes responsibility and a lot of prudence”, she criticized.

The last to vote was Minister Alexandre de Moraes, president of the TSE, who recalled the commitments made when he took office. At the time, Moraes promised harsh and swift penalties for abuses by candidates in the 2022 elections. “Justice may be blind, but Justice is not stupid,” he said. “The conduct is flagrant. There was a true fusion between the official act and the electoral act. The abuse is clear.”

Against the ineligibility of Bolsonaro and Braga Netto

Minister Raul Araújo, in turn, defended the acquittal of Bolsonaro and Braga Netto. He stated that the events were autonomous and “easily distinguishable”. He also argued that electoral legislation does not prohibit campaign activities in public places close to official ceremonies.

“It is public and well-known that the theme involving the values ​​and governing principles of the Armed Forces has always been the theme of Jair Bolsonaro’s campaign, so it is not surprising that the aforementioned person under investigation carried out campaign acts,” he said.

Minister Kassio Nunes Marques, appointed by Bolsonaro, maintained the cycle of loyalty to the former president, who appointed him to the position. He proposed a fine of R$40,000 for Bolsonaro, without ineligibility, and the acquittal of Braga Netto.

The first day of trial

The trial began on October 24th. The first session was occupied by the lawyers’ oral arguments, the reading of the reports – documents that reconstitute the history of the proceedings – and the presentation of the opinion of the Public Electoral Ministry.

The Deputy Attorney General for Electoral Affairs, Paulo Gustavo Gonet Branco, reiterated the opinion sent to the TSE and defended the conviction of the former president for using the public structure to take advantage of the elections.

“There was an intentional mixing of official events with private campaign events that followed them almost immediately,” he stated. “The physical and chronological proximity of the events was noted to the point of blurring any dividing line that had been stipulated between them.”

Gonet argued that Bolsonaro’s personal supporters were present on the official platforms and that the former president’s campaign tried to “sensitize crowds of voters” to the campaign events.

Another argument from the prosecutor is that the former president tried to give the impression of proximity to the Armed Forces, also for the benefit of his own candidacy.

“The association of the candidate with the suggested support of the Armed Forces proves to be of considerable importance for the regularity of the elections, all the more so when the candidate had the intention of casting doubt on the legality of the voting system and, notably, more than he suggested for the Armed Forces. Armed with the extravagant exercise of the task of arbiter of their complaints”, he stated.

Lawyer Tarcísio Vieira de Carvalho Neto spoke on behalf of Bolsonaro. He denied that the former president had interfered in changing the location of the bicentenary celebrations in Rio. He also claimed that campaign and institutional events were delimited. He also stated that the use of TV Brasil was “fortuitous” and that there was an increase in spending on celebrations because the date was symbolic, in honor of the 200th anniversary of Independence.

“Although these opinions expressed during the election phase of the day may seem exaggerated to the most sensitive eyes and ears, they are part of freedom of expression. The key to resolving this issue lies in the vigorous and disciplined isolation of the acts carried out throughout that day,” he stated.

Lawyer Walber de Moura Agra, legal coordinator of the PDT, spoke on behalf of the party and defended Bolsonaro’s conviction. He stated that the former president used public money, the structure of the federal government, institutional advertising and TV Brasil to promote his candidacy for re-election.

“We were celebrating 200 years of Brazilian Independence, our most important civic festival, and this party was desecrated. Civic, military and patriotic values ​​were used to boost a presidential candidacy,” he argued. “What did this procedure allow? Political proselytism.”

Lawyer Marilda de Souza Silveira, who represents senator Soraya Thronicke, was in the same line and stated that Bolsonaro mixed the public and the private and tried to merge official ceremonies with campaign events.

“What we saw was the, with all due respect, shameless use of the position of head of state and the structure designed for the biggest and most important civic event of that year with the clear objective of boosting the campaign,” he stated on the stand. “The former president did the most serious thing a president of the Republic can do: exploiting his role as head of state to make people believe that the strength of the state belongs to him, that patriotism is his heritage.”