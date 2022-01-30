President Jair Bolsonaro announced yesterday (29), through his social networks, that he decided to annul the acts in which he revoked official mourning decrees edited in his government and by predecessors.

“In view of the popular appeal for all these Decrees to remain in force, in respect of the history and memory of the deceased, I will render ineffective the revocations of the 122 acts, regardless of the government that decreed them or the person honored”, justified Jair Bolsonaro.

Among the official mournings were those of the former archbishop emeritus of Recife and Olinda dom Helder Câmara, the former governor of Rio de Janeiro Leonel Brizola and the sociologist Darcy Ribeiro.

