Tattoo artist with the nickname @moodtoorude independently tattooed her forehead with an unusual method and spoke about the reaction of others. The corresponding video appeared in TikTok.

This is a drawing in the form of gray translucent lines, reminiscent of the rays of the sun, which stretch from the beginning of hair growth to the woman’s eyebrows.

The master decided to explain the concept of creating a drawing on the face due to numerous questions from subscribers: “Am I the only one who paid attention to these lines?”, “Girl, I thought you were turning into a vampire with wrinkles on your forehead”, “This is not a very clear drawing so everyone is interested.

According to the heroine of the material, she deliberately created a pattern using gray ink to achieve a “shaded” effect.

“I am a professional licensed tattoo artist with over 11 years of experience. I would not recommend getting a tattoo on your own face if you are not sure that you will achieve the desired result, ”she explained, adding that depending on the lighting, the lines on the forehead look more saturated or faded. The post went viral and got more than 265,000 views.

