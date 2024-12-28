The budget destined to reduce or stop the increase in tolls has increased in the last three years with the implementation of the new bonus schemes for the AP-9 and AP-66 and the approval of the royal decree law to mitigate the effects of inflation on the rates of all concessions.

In this way, in 2024 alone 105 million euros have been invested in toll discounts, at the same time that the subsidy to contain toll increases due to inflation has meant a saving of 60 million euros between 2023 and 2024. all users of the infrastructure, which have been paid for by the Ministry. In 2025 another 22 million euros will be allocated.

The state-owned highways under administrative concession are the AP-51, AP-61, AP-6, AP-53, AP-66, AP-7 Alicante-Cartagena, AP-7 Málaga-Guadiaro, AP-68, AP- 71, AP-9 and AP-46.

On some of these highways (AP-71, AP-46, AP-51, AP-61, AP-7 Málaga-Guadiaro and AP-7 Alicante-Cartagena), discounts for recurrence are contemplated in the concession contract itself, So the greater the number of trips on each highway, the greater the percentage of commercial discount to be applied, although, as it is included in the award, these discounts do not imply an extra expense for the Administration.

Since 2006, work began on a policy to modify several concessions. to incorporate toll bonuses, which has been expanded and reinforced since 2018, with the economic collaboration of regional administrations.

For example, in 2021 a new bonus scheme was approved for the AP-99, which provided for free return travel, and a 20% discount for recurrence, and which this year has been improved by raising this last discount to 50%. %.

Likewise, in 2022 Discounts on AP-66 tolls were reinforced, that have risen in the last months of the year.

Beyond highways with concessions, the Ministry has carried out measures to reduce tolls on highways managed by the State Land Transport Infrastructure Society.

For example, in 2018 the obligation to pay rates at night was removed and also the rates have been frozen since then for 6 years and A pilot project has been launched on the AP-7 Alicante Ring Road to attract long-distance traffic, raising tolls.