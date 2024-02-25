Saturday, February 24, Azteca stadium field. The Eagles of America They received a visit from the Blue Cross Blue Machine, who had just won six consecutive victories and were in search of the seventh victory in a favorite setting, such as the young classic.
America had a clear dominance over the Blue Cross Celestial Machine, whom he had defeated in the last three matches. Since that enigmatic 7-0, the cement workers could not even rescue a draw against the azulcremas. The last celestial victory took us back to matchday number sixteen of the 2021 Apertura tournament.
And the story did not change in Clausura 2024. The first half was all about América. Julián Quiñones put the azulcremas ahead at the dawn of the game, with a pass from Henry Martin. The dominance of those from Coapa was such that in the first half they sent the ball to the back four times. All of them were offside, so the referee had to annul Julián Quiñones' record.
For the second half, Cruz Azul improved considerably. They had some important opportunities to tie the score, and however, the lack of forcefulness stopped the cement workers, who lost again against América.
America has four games without being able to beat the Atlas Red-and-Black, although, of the last three matches, all have ended in a draw. The azulcremas' last victory over the 'foxes' was on matchday number four of the already somewhat distant Apertura 2021 tournament.
The last victory of Tigers against the Águilas del América, it occurred in the first leg quarterfinals of the 2019 Apertura tournament. Since then they have faced each other eleven times, with eight wins for the azulcremas and only three draws.
Of the last ten confrontations between America and Chivasthose of the Sacred Flock have only achieved three victories, while the azulcremas have left with five victories and only two draws.
The last time the azulcremas faced the Atlético San Luisit was in the semifinals of the Apertura 2023 tournament. And although the match ended 2-0 in favor of the Potosinos, the truth is that that was only a worthy closure for the visit, since the first leg was won by América by 5- 0.
America has seven games in a row without losing against Saints of the Lagoon. The last time that those from La Comarca defeated the Azulcremas, it was on matchday number seventeen of the 2019 Apertura tournament. Since then, América has four wins and three draws.
#Schedule #matches #América #playing #Cruz #Azul #PUBLISH
Leave a Reply