Mexico.- After the news of a weather presenter wearing a tight cosplay of Asuka Langley’s character from the anime Evangelionshared more photos and facts about the anime.

The host Martha Briano became a trend even in international media for showing off a tight cosplay while the weather gave.

The weather girl, during the broadcast of Hechos Meridiano, came out using the cosplay from one of the “cult animes”, attracting the attention of thousands of fans of Japanese culture.

And a few hours ago he shared an update of her Asuka character cosplay along with some data, breaking the taboo about people who watch anime.

Happy Thursday! / Photo: Via Instagram @marthabriano

“Many wanted more photos of the #asukalangley cosplay and here I leave you some information”: Says the publication on his Instagram account @marthabriano.

He says that he is a cosplayer as a hobby. and she started cosplaying as an adult because they are very expensive, as can be seen in the image, since she even had a wig stylized as the Asuka character.

The news anchor loves cosplay / Photo: Via Instagram @marthabriano

He added that the day of the newscast was unexpected because he thought he just had to present it. He wrote that he loves anime and Japanese culture and that he had been a cosplayer since he was 14.plus he has gone to conventions and since he was born on October 31, he loves dressing up for his birthday.

He explained that the life of Asuka’s character saddens himsince her story is tragic and she wanted to cosplay Rei Ayanami, another protagonist of Evangelion, she ended the publication by pointing out that she identifies more with Mistado.

The presenter went viral on social networks / Photo: Capture

And he said goodbye by referring to the “Happy Thursday” meme, his followers commented on the publication and reacted with likes. Even other beautiful influencers came out and invited her to cosplay together.

Host appears giving the weather wearing a cosplay of Asuka from Evangelion

“I love it, you should think about this cosplay thing, there are several that would look great on you,” “Now it’s a happy Thursday.”

