From: Robert Wagner

An incendiary letter regarding the Ukraine war was sent to a man who works in the Chancellery and is called Olaf Scholz – but is not the Federal Chancellor.

Berlin – Apparently there is more than just one Olaf Scholz in the Federal Chancellery. This has now become known through a mishap that is said to have happened to the employees of Bundestag member Anton Hofreiter (Greens). The former parliamentary group leader of the Greens in the Bundestag is one of the harshest critics of Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD). Among other things, Hofreiter has often criticized the Chancellor for his hesitant attitude when it comes to arms deliveries to Ukraine.

Hofreiter’s incendiary letter to the Chancellery regarding the Ukraine war went to the wrong Olaf Scholz

In this context, an incendiary letter was sent to the Chancellor in mid-September, which Hofreiter had written together with MPs Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann (FDP) and Andreas Schwarz (SPD). The three members of the Bundestag called on Scholz to agree to the delivery of Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine. The incendiary letter also reached the Chancellery and made headlines, but was addressed to the wrong Olaf Scholz Mirror now reported.

It’s apparently a simple mix-up. Again Mirror explains, another Olaf Scholz works in the IT department of the Chancellery. His official email address also identifies him as an IT employee. The corresponding address addition was automatically added when the email was written thanks to auto-completion, but the employees in Hofreiter’s office did not notice this. So the incendiary letter accidentally went to the wrong Olaf Scholz – and the mishap was immediately apparent.

“If incorrect email addresses were our only problem with the Chancellery, I would be satisfied”

The email still reached the Chancellor – his office manager was cc’d. Hofreiter himself takes the incident calmly. “The letter reached the Chancellor, I know that,” he says loudly Mirror. “If incorrect email addresses were our only problem with the Chancellery, I would be satisfied.” Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, Anton Hofreiter has been one of the loudest voices within the traffic light coalition, urging Chancellor Scholz to deliver more and faster arms to Ukraine.

In the incendiary letter, which was initially addressed to the wrong Olaf Scholz, Hofreiter, Strack-Zimmermann and Schwarz called on the Chancellor to provide greater support to Ukraine in its counteroffensive. “In particular, Ukraine needs the Taurus cruise missile system, which is in the Bundeswehr’s inventory, in order to specifically weaken Russian war logistics,” it says.