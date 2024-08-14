Inside Out 2 is one of the most successful films of the year. With over $1.5 billion in box office revenue, it’s clear that many people can’t wait to enjoy this film in the comfort of their own home. While we’re still a ways off from seeing it arrive on Disney+, We already know when it is that Inside Out 2 will be available for sale on digital platforms.

According to Forbes, Inside Out 2 It will be available for purchase on sites like Prime Video and Apple TV starting August 20, 2024that is, in just a few days. This means that you will be able to pay to enjoy this film at home. Similarly, it will also be possible to rent the work of Disney and Pixar, since platforms such as Prime Video allow you to pay a small amount to enjoy a certain feature film for just 48 hours.

Unfortunately, it looks like we’ll still have to wait for the arrival of Inside Out 2 to Disney+. Considering that this film arrived last June, The animated film is expected to be available on the streaming platform in mid-September.In the meantime, it’s only a matter of time before you can enjoy this film in the comfort of your home.

Remember, Inside Out 2 will be available for purchase and rental on digital services starting August 20, 2024. In related news, an Inside Out animated series is coming to Disney+. Likewise, Inside Out 2 It is the highest-grossing film in Mexico.

Via: Forbes