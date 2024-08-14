With high morale and a seemingly favourable schedule, Los Blancos face their next LaLiga fixtures with their sights set on consolidating their position at the top of the table. Below, we analyse the five matches that Carlo Ancelotti’s team have ahead of them.
Real Madrid’s first challenge after the Super Cup will be a visit to Mallorca at Son Moix. Although the Balearic side are usually a difficult opponent at home, Madrid arrive with the confidence of a champion. Ancelotti could rotate some players to keep his squad fresh, but he is not expected to have any major difficulties in taking the three points.
The Santiago Bernabéu will host Valladolid in the second matchday of LaLiga. The newly promoted Valladolid will be looking to surprise Los Blancos, but Real Madrid are the clear favourites to take the win. This match could be the perfect opportunity for Kylian Mbappé to shine in front of his new home fans, after his debut in the Super Cup.
Real Madrid will travel to Gran Canaria to face UD Las Palmas. The Canarians, who returned to the top flight last season, will try to take on the reigning European champions. However, with the superior quality of the Whites, they are expected to be able to overcome Las Palmas without any major setbacks.
In the last match before the international break, Real Madrid will face Real Betis at the Santiago Bernabéu. The Verdiblancos are a team that usually make things difficult for the big teams, and Ancelotti will have to be careful not to let points slip away. This match promises to be one of the most challenging of the first few days for the Whites.
After the international break, Real Madrid will travel to San Sebastian to face Real Sociedad at Anoeta. This will be one of the most difficult matches of this stage, as the txuri-urdines always show strength at home. Managing fatigue after international commitments will be key for Madrid to maintain its run of good results.
|
Rival
|
Day
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV Channel
|
Majorca
|
August 18th
|
21:30 ESP, 16:30 ARG, 13:30 MEX
|
The League
|
Dazn
|
Valladolid
|
August 25th
|
17:00 ESP, 12:00 ARG, 09:00 MEX
|
The League
|
Movistar
|
Las Palmas
|
August 29th
|
21:30 ESP, 16:30 ARG, 13:30 MEX
|
The League
|
Movistar
|
Betis
|
September 1st
|
21:30 ESP, 16:30 ARG, 13:30 MEX
|
The League
|
Dazn
|
Royal Society
|
September 15th
|
to be confirmed
|
The League
|
to be confirmed
#schedule #Real #Madrid #matches #match #Atalanta
Leave a Reply