“A box in the Liceu and a tower in Cardedeu”, went a saying that reflects the popularity of this town in the province of Barcelona among the bourgeois class at the end of the 19th century and the beginning of the 20th century. Cardedeu is located less than an hour from Barcelona and during these dates visitors abound thanks to its artisan nougat fairwhere you can enjoy this typical Christmas sweet.

A villa with modernist touches

The town of Cardedeu is located in the Vallés Oriental region, at a strategic connection point between Barcelona and Girona. The first historical mention of this town dates back to the 10th centurybut it was not until the year 1272 when King Jaume I granted it the status of mayor. At the end of the 19th century, the town was modernizedespecially thanks to the construction of the train line and the regional highway.

Cardedeu City Council. Wikimedia Commons

Thus, the town expanded due to the large flow of vacationers from Barcelona who chose Cardedeu as their holiday destination. Furthermore, the historic center presents an interesting combination of old and new elements, with a great cultural and commercial offer.





What to see in Cardedeu

With a walk through the town we can discover its great architectural heritage, starting with the church of Santa María de Cardedeudocumented since the 9th century. To this day it preserves a wall from the Romanesque period with stone arches and a window and inside the chapel of the Sacrament stands out. Another important religious building is the chapel of Sant Corneli i Sant Cebriàwhich has a pre-Romanesque origin.

Church of Santa Maria de Cardedeu. Enric / Wikimedia Commons

Throughout the town we can find numerous modernist constructions such as the Lligé Towera former residence that is the current headquarters of the City Council; he municipal cemeterya modernist jewel that preserves the original structure; the Torre Granés – Espinachanother nice summer house, and the Casal Daurellawhich houses the Tomàs Balvey Archive Museum.

Artisan nougats to celebrate Christmas

During the Christmas season, this town of 17,000 inhabitants becomes the destination for many visitors eager to try its traditional sweets. And in the second week of December the Christmas and artisan nougat fair.

Variety of nougats. Mª Angeles Tomás / iStock

Although this year 2023 will officially begin on December 13, events have already begun on the 8th. Specifically, this day will take place the lighting and blessing of the “Fair Fire” in the hermitage of Sant Hilari, which will later be taken to the Church of Santa Maria.





Starting Friday the 13th and ending Sunday the 15th You can enjoy artisan nougats (the lamb nougat stands out), carols, chocolates, children’s games, parades, dances… We will also find stalls where you can buy Christmas decorations.

How to get to Cardedeu

He car ride from the city of Barcelona It is only 35 minutes to Cardedeu via the C-33 and the AP-7. From Girona It takes 55 minutes on the AP-7.

