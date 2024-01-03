Earthquake in Japan, death toll rises

The 7.6 magnitude earthquake that struck the western coast of central Japan on Monday 1 January caused at least 64 dead, according to the latest update reported today by local authorities. The searches continue. In cities like Wajima, Noto or Suzu, all close to the epicenter of the earthquake, municipalities are still trying to quantify the buildings and structures that collapsed.

To Suzu, “approximately 90% of the houses were completely or partially destroyed“, according to Mayor Masuhiro Izumiya, heard by the national news agency Kyodo. The municipalities of Wajima and Suzu each have 24 deaths and the total number of seriously injured in the entire region now stands at 22.

Japan: new aftershock of magnitude 5.5

Western Japan suffered a new aftershock measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale, after the strong 7.6 magnitude earthquake on Monday caused at least 62 deaths in this region. The new quake occurred around 10:54 local time (2:12 GMT) and at a depth of 10 km with its epicenter on the Noto Peninsula, Ishikawa Prefecture, like Monday's quake, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency ( Jma), which did not issue a tsunami warning.

