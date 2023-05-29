Here are the judgments at the end of the championship. Arsenal, United, Newcastle and Aston Villa also shine. West Ham disappointment
gdown the curtain. The Premier League 2022-23 officially ends with the new title of Manchester City, the rebirth of Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle, the revelation of Brighton and the relegations of Leicester and Leeds. Here are the report cards for what we have seen in the league this season.
#Premier #scoreboard #City #Brighton #revelation #Chelsea #Spurs #disaster
Leave a Reply