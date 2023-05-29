The Witcher TV seriescreated and published by Netflix, was born with the intention of enclosing the 7 original books by Andrzej Sapkowski in 7 seasons, well, it really seems to be on the right track.

It shouldn’t be at all obvious that the series will be renewed, as a rule, especially given the abrupt change of protagonist that occurredbut Netflix doesn’t seem to have any doubts about the series.

In support of this thesis are the words of Sophie Holland, casting director of The Witcher and Wednesday which, in one long interview with Deadlinedid interesting statements about the future of the series.

Holland has in fact declared:

“We are about to start filming season 4 with Liam Hemsworth and there will be a short gap, then we will go straight to season 5”

We have to assume, in short, that the series will go on at least for a while longer: who knows if he won’t be able to get to the coveted seventh season…

We remind you that The Witcher 3the first season of The Witcher with Liam Hemsworth to take the place of Henry Cavill as Geralt, will be released on Netflix in two separate sections.

The first part of the season, in fact, will be available starting June 29, while, for the last three episodes, we will have to wait until July 27th.