London, England.- Edson Álvarez’s desire to wear the colors of Chelsea FC could happen this winter because the English team revives interest in the Ajax Amsterdam player to continue his career in the Premier League.

In this 2022 the English franchise has the Club América youth squad on its radar, who was close to reinforcing the ‘Blues’ for the 2022-23 season, however his current team did not find a direct replacement to fill his position in the Eredivisie and UEFA Champions League.

The transfer market closed and Edson Álvarez was left with the desire to reach the Premier League, a situation that disappointed the player but he continued working with the Children of the Gods to be in the sights of a great team and he is still Chelsea FC .

In the last hours it was learned that the Blue Lions are in charge of Edson Álvarez In the last hours it was learned that the Blue Lions have not lost interest in the midfielder and plan to take advantage of this winter window to count on him in the second round of the 2022-23 periodization of the Premier League according to ‘CBS Sports’.

“The owner, Todd Boehly, reported that in the transfer market they would return to the bid for Edson Álvarez and it will be a matter of time before the recruiters reach an agreement with the Ajax Board to take over the services of Edson Álvarez.

During the summer window, the English offered 50 million euros for the Aztec player, this time they would remain in their same position or they would be willing to pay a little more for him to confirm the transfer before closing the transfer market.